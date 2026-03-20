Ministry sets deadlines for transport projects linking to Long Thanh Aiport

The Ministry of Construction has urged local authorities and investors to speed up transport projects linking Ho Chi Minh City and nearby provinces to Long Thanh International Airport.

The effort aims to ensure completion in time for the airport’s first commercial phase.

According to the Ministry of Construction, the Long Thanh International Airport is expected to begin commercial operations for Phase 1 by the end of 2026.

Ho Chi Minh City–Long Thanh Expressway expansion project

To maximize investment efficiency and ensure convenient access between Ho Chi Minh City, surrounding provinces and the airport, the ministry asked the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee and the provinces of Dong Nai and Tay Ninh to accelerate projects under their management.

Specifically, subprojects 1, 3, 5 and 7 of the Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road project; subprojects 1 and 3 of the Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway; and the construction of Provincial Road 25C are to be completed by the second quarter of 2026.

For projects managed by the Ministry of Construction and other agencies, including subproject 2 of the Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway, the Ben Luc–Long Thanh Expressway and the Ho Chi Minh City–Long Thanh Expressway expansion project, local authorities must expedite site clearance and hand over all land by March 2026, while supporting contractors with sufficient construction materials.

The ministry also instructed Project Management Board 85 and the Airports Corporation of Vietnam to ensure contractors complete remaining works on subproject 2 of the Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway, including T1 and T2 connections, with synchronized operation by April this year.

By Minh Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong