Ministry reports sufficient budget for southern expressway development

The Ministry of Transport has allocated a significant portion of its budget to the development of an extensive expressway network across the Southern region of the country, aiming to enhance connectivity and facilitate economic growth.

The Ministry of Transport has embarked on an ambitious program to expand the expressway network in the Southern region, with a target of 935 kilometers by 2026 and a long-term vision of complete network coverage by 2030. This represents a significant advancement from the limited expressway infrastructure in the region prior to the 2021-2025 term, which comprised only 91 kilometers. To date, substantial progress has been made, with the existing expressway network now extending to 223 kilometers.

Currently, the Southern region is implementing the construction of Ring Road 3 of Ho Chi Minh City, Ben Luc - Long Thanh, Bien Hoa - Vung Tau, An Huu - Cao Lanh, Chau Doc - Can Tho - Soc Trang, Can Tho - Ca Mau, Cao Lanh - Lo Te, Lo Te - Rach Soi expressways, with a total length of 712km.

It is expected that by 2026, the total length of the expressway system in the Southern region will reach 935km.

To effectively enhance regional connectivity and stimulate socio-economic development within the region, a series of new expressway projects are currently undergoing feasibility studies for potential investment. These projects are strategically planned for completion between 2026 and 2030, aiming to significantly improve infrastructure and facilitate economic growth.

Several routes have been approved for investment by relevant authorities, with sufficient state budget allocated for implementation. These include Gia Nghia – Chon Thanh, Dau Giay – Tan Phu – Bao Loc – Lien Khuong, Ho Chi Minh City – Chon Thanh, Ho Chi Minh City – Moc Bai, and My An – Cao Lanh.

The Vietnamese Prime Minister has assigned local administrations to carry out investment studies for some routes such as Ring Road 4 - Ho Chi Minh City and Go Dau - Xa Mat.

The Ministry of Transport has confirmed that by 2030, the Southern region's expressway system will be developed as planned, ensuring it meets the region's medium- and long-term transportation demands.

By Bich Quyen – Translated By Anh Quan