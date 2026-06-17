Pilot policies introduced for rollout of E10 gasoline use through 2028

The Government has issued Resolution No. 29/2026/NQ-CP on piloting several policies to support the implementation of the roadmap for the use of E10 gasoline. The resolution takes effect from June 16, 2026, and remains valid through June 15, 2028.

Residents refuel with E10 gasoline at a Petrolimex service station on Pham Hong Thai Street, Ben Thanh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

The resolution provides for the pilot implementation of several policies related to the E10 gasoline roadmap, including the procurement of testing services for petroleum quality inspection; the designation of E10RON95 Grade III (E10RON95-III) as a commonly used biofuel gasoline product subject to State-announced pricing; the determination of factors forming the price of E10RON95-III; the handling of remaining inventories of unleaded gasoline; and the responsibilities of relevant agencies, organizations, and individuals.

Regarding the pricing mechanism for E10RON95-III gasoline, from the effective date of this resolution, E10RON95-III will be piloted as a commonly consumed commodity for which the State announces a base price, replacing RON95-III gasoline.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance shall determine the factors constituting the petroleum base price formula and announce petroleum base prices to implement the pilot price management mechanism for E10RON95-III gasoline in accordance with regulations. The Ministry of Industry and Trade, in coordination with the Ministry of Finance, shall administer the pricing of E10 RON95-III gasoline in place of RON95-III gasoline from the nearest pricing adjustment period following the resolution's effective date.

For inventories of finished unleaded gasoline remaining before June 1, 2026, the Government encourages petroleum traders to purchase, sell, and transfer such fuel among themselves for use in petroleum blending activities, with all transactions to be completed by July 31, 2026.

Petroleum wholesalers shall bear legal responsibility for the quantities of unleaded gasoline purchased, sold, and transferred under the above provisions and must submit reports to the Ministry of Industry and Trade by August 15, 2026, for monitoring and supervision purposes.

The Government has assigned the Ministry of Industry and Trade to take the lead in coordinating the supply of ethanol and base gasoline for the blending and production of E10 gasoline; to work with the Ministry of Science and Technology in inspecting and supervising the roadmap for the blending, distribution, and trading of E10 gasoline, as well as monitoring E10 fuel quality; and to review and provide guidance on standards and technical regulations governing the construction and upgrading of storage facilities and biofuel blending stations to ensure safety and compliance with applicable regulations.

The Ministry of Finance is tasked with studying and proposing adjustments to the special consumption tax and environmental protection tax applicable to biofuel products in order to encourage the use of biofuels, where deemed necessary.

The Ministry of Construction shall coordinate with the Ministry of Industry and Trade in reviewing and providing guidance on standards and technical regulations governing the construction and upgrading of storage infrastructure and biofuel blending facilities, ensuring safety and compliance with applicable regulations.

People’s Committees of provinces and cities are responsible for directing relevant local agencies to support enterprises in the construction, renovation, and upgrading of storage and distribution infrastructure for E10 gasoline. They shall also strengthen the inspection and supervision of the quality of E5 and E10 gasoline circulating within their jurisdictions.

By Lam Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh