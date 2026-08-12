Vietnam Railways transforms into Vietnam National Railway Group

Vietnam Railways (Photo: VNR)

According to the enterprise registration certificate issued by the Hanoi Department of Finance on August 11, Vietnam Railways Corporation now operates under the new name Vietnam National Railway Group One Member Limited Liability Company. Its foreign-language name is Vietnam National Railway Group, with VNR as its abbreviated name.

VNR inherits all rights, obligations and responsibilities of Vietnam Railways Corporation in accordance with the Law on Railways, the Law on Enterprises, the Law on Management and Investment of State Capital in Enterprises, and other applicable legal documents, as well as agreements, documents, arrangements and contracts signed with relevant parties in accordance with the law.

VNR operates under the model of a multi-sector economic group, with railway transportation, railway construction and maintenance, and railway industry and services as its core business areas.

Earlier, on August 6, the Prime Minister issued Decision No. 1504/QD-TTg, assigning tasks and setting key targets for the 2026-2030 development strategy of Vietnam Railways.

Under the decision, VNR will be established as a multi-sector economic group, with the goal of having sufficient capacity to operate and maintain new railway lines and a modern national railway network.

The Government is currently finalizing the legal framework for the VNR model, including the organizational and operational charter of the parent company, as well as mechanisms for its operations and financial management.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Kim Khanh