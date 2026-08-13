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HURC1 to leverage Metro Line 1 experience for Phu Quoc LRT

SGGP

HCMC Urban Railway Company No. 1 (HURC1) has signed a strategic advisory agreement with real estate and infrastructure developer Sun Group to support the operations, training, and testing of Phu Quoc's upcoming light rail transit (LRT) system.

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HURC1 signs a consultancy contract for LRT operations, training and trial runs. (Photo: HURC)

The deal was signed on August 12 in Phu Quoc Special Zone, An Giang Province. Under the contract, Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway Company No. 1 (HURC1), the state-owned operator of the city’s Metro Line 1, will provide technical support in operations and maintenance, staff training, and trial runs, bringing operational insights from Ho Chi Minh City's flagship metro line to prepare for the island's first light rail system.

Sun Group executives stated that the partnership aims to establish a modern public transit network in time for the 2027 APEC Economic Leaders' Week while serving the long-term transportation needs of residents and tourists.

HURC1 plans to deploy a team of experienced experts, engineers, and operational staff to lead the advisory and training programs. The two entities will also collaborate on local recruitment and workforce development to run the line.

Developed by Sun Group under a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model, the Phu Quoc LRT system will feature eco-friendly, three-car trains with a design speed of 70 to 100 km/h and a maximum capacity of 4,500 passengers per hour. Designed to connect Phu Quoc International Airport with the island’s southern district and the APEC Convention Center, the system is expected to reduce travel time across the corridor to approximately 20 minutes.

As of early August 2026, project disbursements reached roughly VND1.8 trillion (US$69 million). Construction of bored piles, roadbeds, bridges, and tunnels is currently underway, alongside calibration track installation to prepare for official rail laying on elevated, surface, and underground sections.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh

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Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway Company No. 1 HURC1 Sun Group Phu Quoc light rail transit (LRT)

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