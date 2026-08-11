Cashless payment value reaches 28 times GDP in first half of 2026

Cashless payment transactions in Vietnam rose by more than 34 percent year on year in the first half of 2026, with their total value exceeding 28 times the country’s GDP.

On August 11, in Hanoi, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) held a press conference to announce the 2026 Banking Digital Transformation event.

This year’s event will take place in the capital city of Hanoi on August 18 and August 19.

Mr. Hoang Minh Tien, Deputy Head of the State Bank of Vietnam’s Information Technology Department, speaks at the press conference. Photo: SGGP/ Luu Thuy

Speaking at the press conference, Hoang Minh Tien, Deputy Head of the SBV’s Information Technology Department, said that cashless payments continued to grow strongly.

In the first six months of 2026, the volume of cashless payment transactions increased by more than 34 percent from the same period last year, pushing their total value to more than 28 times the country’s GDP.

Meanwhile, the banking sector’s digital product and service ecosystem has continued to diversify, with modern and convenient payment methods becoming increasingly interconnected and seamlessly integrated across industries and sectors.

The State Bank of Vietnam holds a press conference to announce the 2026 Banking Digital Transformation event. Photo: SGGP/ Luu Thuy

At many credit institutions, more than 95 percent of transactions are now conducted through digital channels. As of now, more than 89 percent of Vietnamese people aged 15 and above have a payment account.

By Luu Thuy — Translated by Huyen Huong