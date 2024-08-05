Ministry proposes vehicles carrying preschoolers to be painted in bright yellow

The Ministry of Public Security proposes that transport business vehicles carrying preschool children and students must be painted bright yellow on the outside of the vehicle body.

Moreover, the front and both sides of vehicles above the windows must have signs indicating that vehicles are specifically used for transporting preschool children and students.

The Ministry of Public Security is drafting a decree detailing some provisions of the Road Traffic Safety and Order Law to gather feedback from agencies, organizations, and individuals. In this draft, the Ministry proposes regulations on the paint color of vehicles transporting preschool children and students.

In addition to the above regulation, transport business vehicles combined with the activity of transporting preschool children and students, as stipulated in Clause 2, Article 46 of the Road Traffic Safety and Order Law, must have signs indicating that the vehicle is used for transporting preschool children and students, placed on the front and both sides above the windows.

Moreover, the Road Traffic Safety and Order Law has dedicated one article with six clauses to ensure road traffic safety for vehicles transporting preschool children and students.

Specifically, such special vehicles carrying preschool children and students must have devices to record images of preschool children and students and devices with warning functions to prevent children from being forgotten in the vehicle; the vehicle’s usage period must not exceed 20 years. Vehicles transporting preschool children or primary school students must have seat belts suitable for their age or use seats appropriate for their age as prescribed by law.

The Ministry of Public Security also proposes that when transporting preschool children and primary school students, at least one supervisor must be arranged on each vehicle to guide, supervise, maintain order, and ensure the safety of preschool children and primary school students throughout the trip. For vehicles with 29 seats or more (excluding the driver’s seat) carrying 27 or more preschool children and primary school students, at least two supervisors must be arranged on each vehicle.

The supervisor and the driver are responsible for checking students when they get out of the vehicle; they must not leave students on the vehicle when the supervisor and the driver have left the vehicle.

Drivers of the special kind of vehicles must have at least two years of experience driving passenger transport vehicles. According to the proposal, vehicles transporting preschool children and students are given priority in traffic lane organization, traffic regulation, and parking arrangements at schools and points along the route.

Recently, there have been some incidents of children being forgotten in school transport vehicles, leading to their deaths and shocking the public.

By Do Trung – Translate By Anh Quan