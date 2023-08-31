Ministry proposes support for non-pensioners under 75

The support will be provided until they reach the age of 75. They will then continue to receive pension benefits paid from the State budget.

The Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) has proposed the provision of support to people who pay social insurance premiums for less than 15 years and are not eligible for pension benefits.

Under the proposed draft Social Insurance Law (revised), the ministry suggested that the policy be applied for needy people at retirement age, which is 62 for men and 60 for women, according to an approved roadmap.

The support will be provided until they reach the age of 75. They will then continue to receive pension benefits paid from the State budget, the bill said.

The support level will be based on the duration of their social insurance premium payment, with the lowest amount being VND360,000 (US$14.88) per month.

The MoLISA explained that laborers who pay their social insurance premiums based on the monthly salary of VND2 million, the lowest among the groups subject to compulsory social insurance payment, will enjoy only five years of social insurance benefits, which means there will be gap years during which they are eligible to no support policies.

If the proposal is approved, the social welfare system will have three layers. The first is the basic social insurance benefits for laborers starting from their joining of the system until before their retirement age, the second is support to people from the retirement age until 75 years old, and the last is pension for people from 75 years old.

Currently, Vietnam has more than 14.4 million senior citizens who exceed the retirement age, but only 5.1 million of whom, or 35 percent, are enjoying support policies.

The draft Social Insurance Law (revised) is scheduled to be debated at the National Assembly later this year.