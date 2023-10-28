Ministry proposes 7-day Tet holidays

The Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs proposed a 7-day Tet holiday in its submission to the Prime Minister.

The Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs has submitted its proposal on next year’s public holidays scheme including the Tet ( Lunar New Year) holidays plan to the Prime Minister.

In particular, the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs has suggested two options for the Lunar New Year holiday schedule with a total number of days off of 7 consecutive days.

Specifically, civil servants and state public employees will take the 2024 Lunar New Year holiday from Thursday, February 8, 2024 to Wednesday, February 14, 2024.

This Tet holiday schedule applies to officials, civil servants, public employees and workers of state-run administrative agencies, public service agencies, political organizations, socio-political organizations and state sector workers.

Workers who are working in the non-state sector will take days off according to their companies’ Tet holiday plan, but the holiday plan must include seven days off as per the regulation.