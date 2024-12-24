Ministry prompts completion of 3,000 km expressways before Party Congress

Minister of Transport Tran Hong Minh suggested localities and investors to promptly remove difficulties and strive to complete 3,000 kilometers of expressways before the 14th National Party Congress scheduled in early 2026.

The suggestion was made at a working session on December 24, focusing on reviewing the progress of expressway projects.

The Ministry of Transport hosts a working session reviewing the progress of expressway projects.

The Ministry of Transport proposed that Dong Nai Province is active further in resolving land clearance issues for the Bien Hoa - Vung Tau expressway project, aiming for completion in 2025 to ensure connectivity with Long Thanh International Airport.

As for the Ring Road No.3 project in Ho Chi Minh City, Minister of Transport Tran Hong Minh urged Ho Chi Minh City to complete the entire 47 kilometers by 2025 instead of only 14 kilometers in Thu Duc City.

Along with material sources support from Tien Giang, Vinh Long and Ben Tre provinces, the Minister of Transport asked Ho Chi Minh City to proactively seek other material sources and accelerate the project’s progress. If obstacles arise, the Ministry of Transport will coordinate with relevant localities and agencies to quickly resolve them.

Regarding the Tuyen Quang - Ha Giang expressway project and other remaining projects, Minister Tran Hong Minh also requested localities to proactively balance funds and more decisively address land clearance issues, direct contractors to concentrate resources and gather materials early for its completion phase.

In addition to accelerating progress, Minister of Transport Tran Hong Minh also urged relevant units to strengthen inspection and supervision to ensure project quality.

By Minh Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong