Ministry operates 500 additional kilometers of North-South expressway

In the first nine months of this year, the total length of the North-South expressway put into operation exceeded 500km.

The statement was made by Uong Viet Dung, Chief of the Administration Office under the Ministry of Transport (MoT), at a conference on October 11 to implement the MoT's key tasks for the last months of 2023.

Specifically, various sections of the North-South Expressway have been completed and put into operation, including Mai Son-National Highway 45; Vinh Hao-Phan Thiet; Phan Thiet-Dau Giay; National Highway 45-Nghi Son; Nghi Son-Dien Chau; and Nha Trang-Cam Lam.

In addition, a series of important transportation projects have reached completion, such as the project to complete National Highway 32C section through Viet Tri city (Phu Tho); the project to renovate and upgrade National Highway 3B section from Xuat Hoa to Po Ma border gate (Km0-Km 66 600) phase 2; the project to widen some bridges on the National Highway 1A section through Tien Giang province; Component 1 (phase 2) of the project to build a road connecting the Hanoi-Hai Phong and Cau Gie-Ninh Binh expressways; and the Day-Ninh Co canal connection project.

Dung also said that according to the plan, by the end of 2023, two new transportation projects will be completed and put into operation, including the My Thuan 2 Bridge and the My Thuan-Can Tho Expressway.

Also, during the first nine months of this year, the Ministry of Transport initiated the construction of 13 major transportation projects.

In the railway sector, there are three projects, including the renovation and upgrade of the Hanoi-Vinh section of the Hanoi-Ho Chi Minh City railway, the renovation and upgrade of the Vinh-Nha Trang section of the Hanoi-Ho Chi Minh City railway, and the renovation of railway stations in the northern railway line.

In the maritime and inland waterway sector, three projects have been initiated, namely the renovation and upgrade of the marine route to the ports in the South Nghi Son area (Thanh Hoa), the upgrade of the Cai Mep-Thi Vai waterway route from buoy 0 to the Cai Mep container port, and the upgrade of the Duong river waterway transport route (Duong railroad bridge).

With more than VND95 trillion (US$3.88 million) in public investment capital, by the end of September 2023, the Ministry of Transport had disbursed funds in seven disbursement phases, totaling VND94.135 trillion (US$3.84 million), achieving 99.97% of the plan, and disbursing approximately VND56.496 trillion (US$2.33 million), reaching 60% of the plan.