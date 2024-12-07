Ministry of Transport approves expansion project of La Son - Hoa Lien Expressway

The Ministry of Transport has just approved the expansion project of La Son - Hoa Lien Expressway under North-South Expressway East from two lanes to four lanes.

La Son - Hoa Lien Expressway currently has two lanes. (Photo: SGGP)

The 65 km-long road section begins at a T-junction connecting with Cam Lo-La Son Expressway in La Son Town, Phu Loc District, Thua Thien-Hue Province, and ends at the intersection connecting with Hoa Lien–Tuy Loan Expressway in Hoa Lien Commune, Hoa Vang District, Da Nang City.

The total investment for the project is VND3,010 billion (US$118.6 million), including the construction and equipment costs of VND2,560 billion (US$100.7 million). The capital for the project will be allocated from the mid-term public investment plan for the 2021–2025 period and the contingency reserve of the central Government budget for the mid-term public investment plan for the 2021–2025 period. The project is expected to be completed by 2025.

The Ministry of Transport has assigned the Ho Chi Minh Road Project Management Board to urgently implement the La Son - Hoa Lien Expressway expansion project and take full legal responsibility to the Minister of Transport during the management and implementation of the project.

The project is expected to enhance the operational capacity of La Son–Hoa Lien Expressway in particular and contribute to improving the capacity of North-South Expressway in general.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Kim Khanh