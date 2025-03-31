Ministry of Public Security launches Zalo page

The Zalo page of the Ministry of Public Security (Photo: screenshot)

Together with the ministry’s website and its Facebook page, the Zalo page is an official information channel of the public security force on the cyber environment, with the function of informing and popularising the Party's guidelines and policies, the State's policies and laws, and the MPS's regulations on ensuring security, order, and building the people's public security force.

At the same time, this Zalo page will help provide information on the situation and results of security and order ensuring work; crime prevention and law violations; warnings about the methods of criminal activities, and other law violations.

QR code of the Zalo page of the Ministry of Public Security. (Photo: The Ministry of Public Security)

In addition, it will help fight against and refute false, hostile, and malicious information; build the reputation and good image of the people's public security force; and enhance the ability to interact, helping the public access more quickly to the official information sources of the ministry.

The deployment of the Zalo page is based on Decree No. 42/2022/ND-CP dated June 24, 2022, of the Government promulgating regulations on the provision of information and online public services of state agencies in the cyber environment to meet the need to access official information on security and order on digital platforms, and better serve the people and the task of ensuring security and order and building the people's public security force.

Vietnamplus