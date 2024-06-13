National

Ministry of National Defense finding customers buying land in Nha Trang Airport

The Ministry of National Defense is finding customers in the capital city of Hanoi who signed contracts with Phuc Son Group to buy land at a project of Urban Center of Nha Trang Commerce - Services - Finance - Tourism.

The Criminal Investigation Agency of the Air Defense - Air Force under the Ministry of National Defense is finding customers in the capital city of Hanoi who signed contracts with Phuc Son Group to buy land at a project of Urban Center of Nha Trang Commerce - Services - Finance - Tourism, where is in an area of former Nha Trang Airport.

The Criminal Investigation Agency of the Air Defense - Air Force this morning said that the unit is investigating and verifying the case of “Violations of regulations on management of land” in Khanh Hoa Province following the entrustment decision on case investigation of the Criminal Investigation Agency under the Ministry of National Defense.

To serve the investigation, the functional agency required customers in Hanoi who had signed contracts with Phuc Son Group for buying land in the project mentioned above to promptly contact the Criminal Investigation Agency of the Air Defense - Air Force under the Ministry of National Defense to work, provide information serving for the investigation process.

Previously, in mid-May, the Criminal Investigation Agency under the Ministry of National Defense sent an official letter to the People’s Committee of Khanh Hoa Province to direct the relevant departments, units and sectors to review and provide the comprehensive dossiers and documents on handing over national defense land in Nha Trang Airport.

By Cong Nhan- Translated by Huyen Huong

