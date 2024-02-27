Ministry notices high proportion of dropouts after Lunar New Year

The Ministry of Education and Training noticed a high proportion of dropouts after the Lunar New Year in some localities especially some educational establishments in ethnic minority and mountainous areas.

Ministry notices a high proportion of dropouts after the Lunar New Year

In its official Dispatch No. 761/BGDĐT-GDDT to 46 departments of Education and Training on maintaining student numbers in general education establishments in ethnic minority areas and mountainous areas, the Ministry of Education and Training has said that students in some educational establishments in ethnic minority and mountainous areas missing school because of child marriage.

Faced with that situation, the Ministry of Education and Training requires departments of Education and Training to continue to seriously ensure food, accommodation, living and learning conditions for preschool children and high school students.

At the same time, the education sector in localities should promote propaganda to raise awareness for students and parents about preventing and combating outdated customs, especially child marriage, which leads to a high rate of dropouts. Educational authorities in localities should focus on integrating educational content about the consequences of child marriage and consanguineous marriage in the school's academic training programs and activities.

Departments of Education and Training need to direct departments of Education and Training and educational institutions to closely manage students and keep regular contact with families and localities to remove difficulties, completely resolve the situation of students dropping out of school, and ensure the number of students in a class.

Moreover, the education sector in localities should coordinate with local authorities, organizations, unions and authorities to drastically implement measures to prevent child marriage and consanguineous marriage. Local authorities should increase inspection, and supervision, and promptly handle violations in accordance with the law to protect the right to education of school-age children.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Anh Quan