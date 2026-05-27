Vietnam launches month-long anti-drug crackdown, sets drug-free community goals

Vietnam will launch a nationwide anti-drug enforcement campaign in June, ordering targeted police crackdowns and expanding specialized credit support to help former addicts find work, according to a government directive issued on Wednesday.

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra has signed Official Dispatch No. 573/TTg-KGVX on behalf of the Prime Minister regarding the implementation of the 2026 Action Month for Drug Prevention and Control.

Binh Hoa Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, organized a signing ceremony to pledge joint efforts to build a drug-free ward. (Photo: Tam Trang)

In response to the Action Month, the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, and Vietnam’s National Day for Drug Prevention and Control on June 26, the Prime Minister requested leaders of ministries, agencies and localities to organize activities from June 1 to June 30 under the theme “United in determination to build drug-free communes, wards and special zones.”

The Prime Minister assigned the Ministry of Public Security to take the lead in advising the Government and directing the nationwide implementation of the 2026 anti-drug action month, including launching a peak crackdown campaign against drug-related crimes and supervising and inspecting implementation efforts.

The ministry will also coordinate with the Hanoi administration to organize activities in response to the campaign, including events marking the “Day of Remembrance for Victims of Drugs."

A nationwide online flag-raising ceremony linking Ba Dinh Square with locations across the country is also planned for June 27 and is expected to be conducted in a solemn and secure manner in accordance with national protocol.

The Prime Minister also tasked the Ministry of Education and Training with developing and expanding the “Drug-Free Schools” model.

The State Bank of Vietnam was instructed to direct the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies to effectively implement credit support policies for people recovering from drug addiction, including vocational training and job creation assistance to help stabilize their lives.

Vietnam Television was assigned to organize live broadcasts of key activities during the 2026 Action Month for Drug Prevention and Control.

By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan