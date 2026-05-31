NA Resolution proposed to grant special development mechanisms for Dong Nai

Dong Nai City is set for a new growth phase after Vietnam’s central leadership approved plans for special development policies.

The Office of the Party Central Committee has released a conclusion by General Secretary and State President To Lam following a working session with the Standing Committee of the Dong Nai City Party Committee on May 18, 2026.

According to the announcement, the central leadership has agreed in principle to draft a National Assembly resolution on special mechanisms and policies to develop Dong Nai City. The Party Committee of the National Assembly, the Government Party Committee and the Standing Committee of the Dong Nai City Party Committee have been tasked with urgently preparing a draft resolution for submission to the National Assembly for consideration and approval in 2026.

The Standing Committee of the Dong Nai City Party Committee has also been instructed to expedite the preparation of a comprehensive city master plan that is fully integrated with national and regional planning frameworks. The plan is expected to provide a long-term vision and a solid foundation for developing a modern, green, smart and sustainable urban area.

Relevant ministries and agencies have been asked to review Dong Nai City's proposals for the allocation of resources for key national projects. Priority projects include Phase 2 of the Long Thanh International Airport, the Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Railway, urban railway lines and transport infrastructure linking Long Thanh International Airport with neighboring regions and other major projects in Dong Nai.

Part of Dong Nai City’s urban area (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Trung)

Authorities have also been requested to address issues related to the management of areas within Cat Tien National Park that fall under Dong Nai City’s administrative boundaries. In addition, a review and adjustment of bauxite planning zones has been proposed to remove development bottlenecks while ensuring compliance with legal, environmental, defense and national security requirements.

The proposal to build a new political and administrative center for Dong Nai City also received approval in principle, with authorities required to ensure the project is implemented in accordance with relevant laws and efficiency standards.

The announcement outlined seven key tasks for the city’s leadership, including the effective implementation of the resolutions adopted at the 14th National Party Congress, major strategic resolutions of the central government, and the First Congress of the Dong Nai City Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term.

Dong Nai has been urged to turn these resolutions into concrete actions and tangible socio-economic results, while pursuing a new growth model that goes beyond its traditional role as an industrial center.

A key strategic direction is to position Long Thanh International Airport as the nucleus for restructuring the city’s development space, fostering an airport-city ecosystem encompassing aviation services, commerce, finance, conferences and exhibitions, education, healthcare, tourism and other high-quality services.

The city has also been instructed to accelerate the development of a comprehensive plan for the Long Thanh airport urban area, Nhon Trach and surrounding regions, while coordinating efforts to ensure the timely implementation of major national projects.

By Xuan Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong