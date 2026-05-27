Ministry deploys emergency grid measures as heatwave drives record power demand

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has triggered emergency power grid measures after nationwide electricity demand surged to a record 57,120 MW during a prolonged heatwave as drought limits hydropower and threatens summer supplies.

Vietnam’s electricity consumption has repeatedly hit new records during a prolonged heatwave, prompting authorities to deploy emergency measures to ensure power supply during the 2026 summer peak.

The country's power demand hits record highs amid a prolonged heatwave. (Photo: EVN)

On May 26, the Ministry of Industry and Trade said prolonged extreme heat across large areas was placing heavy pressure on the national power system as electricity demand surged sharply.

According to a report released on May 26, nationwide electricity loads have continuously set new peak records since early April, particularly during the period from May 23 to 27.

Data from the National System and Market Operator (NSMO) showed that on May 25, nationwide peak power demand reached a record 57,120 MW, up 13.5 percent from the same period in 2025. Electricity consumption totaled 1.171 billion kWh, an increase of 11.8 percent.

Northern Vietnam recorded even stronger growth, with peak power demand reaching 29,667 MW, up 26.2 percent year-on-year. Electricity consumption in the region reached 603 million kWh, up 20.2 percent.

The ministry said prolonged heat had sharply increased electricity demand, while drought conditions were affecting water inflows into hydropower reservoirs.

Authorities said the power system was facing mounting operational pressure, especially during evening peak hours from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

To ensure electricity supply, the Ministry directed NSMO and related units to implement several operational measures during the 2026 peak season.

The power sector is urgently repairing and maintaining transmission grids, increasing the capacity of some substations serving northern Vietnam, adjusting hydropower operations to prioritize generation during peak hours, maximizing available coal-fired thermal power units and flexibly using domestic gas, LNG and oil for electricity generation.

NSMO has also proposed adjusting peak-hour schedules in June 2026 to better match summer electricity demand patterns, focusing demand management between 5:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Amid extreme heat linked to the 2026 El Nino phenomenon, the Ministry urged residents to use electricity efficiently, particularly during periods from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on extremely hot days in northern Vietnam.

Meanwhile, on the afternoon of May 26, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said severe and exceptionally severe heat continued across northern Vietnam, from Thanh Hoa to Hue City and along the south-central coastal region.

Several monitoring stations recorded extremely high temperatures, including 40 degrees Celsius in Lang Ward of the capital city of Hanoi, 39.9 degrees Celsius in Do Luong Ward of Nghe An Province and 39.2 degrees Celsius in Dong Hoi Ward of Quang Tri Province.

Meteorologists forecast that on May 27, the Red River Delta, Phu Tho Province and areas from Thanh Hoa to Hue City would continue to experience severe and exceptionally severe heat, with temperatures ranging from 38 to 40 degrees Celsius and exceeding 40 degrees Celsius in some locations.

On May 28, the heatwave in the Northern region is expected to gradually ease, though temperatures in many areas will remain between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius. Areas from Thanh Hoa to Hue City are forecast to continue experiencing severe heat with temperatures around 37 degrees Celsius to 39 degrees Celsius.

According to meteorologists from the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, the widespread heatwave in northern Vietnam is expected to end from May 29 while heat conditions in central Vietnam are forecast to gradually ease.

By Phuc Hau - Translated by Anh Quan