Ministry launches campaign to clean up Vietnam

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment this morning launched a campaign to collect litter and protect the environment.

This morning at the Hanoi Children's Palace, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment launched a movement calling on all citizens to participate in environmental protection for a bright, green, clean, and beautiful Vietnam.

The launch ceremony was attended by Acting Minister of Agriculture and Environment Tran Duc Thang, Chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee Tran Sy Thanh, and representatives from various ministries, socio-political organizations, and international groups.

Approximately 1,000 students from fields like irrigation and environmental resources, along with thousands of residents from the Cau Giay, Yen Hoa, and Nghia Do wards of Hanoi, also took part.

In his opening speech, Acting Minister Tran Duc Thang urged citizens to work together to protect the environment. He called on every individual, family, and organization to take specific actions, such as not littering and actively participating in cleaning streets, residential areas, schools, canals, rivers, and beaches. He also stressed that local authorities should mobilize their political systems and coordinate with the Vietnam Fatherland Front and other organizations to implement the movement in a synchronized and effective manner.

Immediately following the brief ceremony, representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, the Hanoi People's Committee, and thousands of delegates, youth, students, and residents fanned out to collect trash, clean up the landscape, and plant trees around the Hanoi Children's Palace and several lakes and parks in the city. The collected waste was sorted into categories, such as recyclable and non-recyclable.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment announced that the movement will be maintained with weekly cleanup activities every Saturday morning to encourage a green and civilized lifestyle within the community. The program's message emphasizes that every small action by citizens will contribute to a greater power, building a fresh and sustainable Vietnam.

This activity is in response to the directive from the Prime Minister outlined in Official Dispatch No. 134/CD-TTg dated August 13, 2025, regarding the enhancement of waste collection and the protection and preservation of environmental sanitation nationwide. Today's event is part of a series of activities celebrating the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and the National Day on September 2.

