Ministry calls for proposals on strategic technology development

Businesses, research institutes, universities, science and technology organizations, and individuals can submit proposals for strategic technology research and development tasks to the Ministry of Science and Technology by September 30.

On September 16, the Ministry of Science and Technology issued Notice No. 392/TB-BKHCN calling for proposals for strategic technology research and development tasks under the National Special Science, Technology and Innovation Program on strategic technologies which was approved under Prime Ministerial Decision 1493/QD-TTg on August 6, 2026, to achieve technological self-reliance and boost global competitiveness.

The Nano and Energy Center at the University of Science, Vietnam National University, Hanoi — a hub for education and research in semiconductors. Photo: Giang Danh – MST

The call is open to businesses, research institutes, universities, science and technology organizations, and individuals. The program is being implemented under Prime Minister Decision No. 1493/QD-TTg dated August 6, 2026.

Notably, proposals are not limited to research institutes, universities or science and technology organizations; businesses and individuals can also directly propose strategic technology development tasks.

According to the notice, proposals can fall into one of two categories. The first covers strategic technology development tasks assigned by the Prime Minister to the Ministry of Science and Technology as the managing agency under Decision No. 808/QD-TTg dated May 6, 2026. The second covers tasks aimed at developing technologies and products listed in the List of Strategic Technologies and the List of Strategic Technology Products issued by the Prime Minister under Decision No. 21/2026/QD-TTg dated April 30, 2026.

The current call does not cover tasks under Decision No. 808/QD-TTg that the Prime Minister assigned to nine ministries and agencies including the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Construction, the Ministry of Education and Training, the Ministry of National Defense, the Ministry of Public Security, the State Bank of Vietnam and Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology.

Thus, in addition to tasks already assigned to the Ministry of Science and Technology as the managing agency, the call accepts proposals to develop technologies and products on the strategic technology and strategic technology product lists, provided they do not fall within the tasks assigned to the nine ministries and agencies above. The expanded scope gives businesses, research institutes, universities, science and technology organizations and individuals an opportunity to participate in developing strategic technologies and products.

Proposals must comply with Circular No. 42/2026/TT-BKHCN dated July 1, 2026, issued by the Minister of Science and Technology, which sets out procedures for developing, appraising and approving commissioned strategic technology research and development tasks under the National Special Science, Technology and Innovation Program on strategic technologies.

Proposals must be submitted by September 30, 2026.

By Tran Binh - Translated by Anh Quan