Science/technology

Ho Chi Minh City to operate venture capital fund to support tech startups

SGGP

Ho Chi Minh City Venture Investment Fund Joint Stock Company (HCM VIF) will officially begin operations, starting in September 2026.

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A ribbon-cutting ceremony to inaugurate the office of Ho Chi Minh City Venture Investment Fund Joint Stock Company. Photo: SGGP/ Bui Tuan

Starting next month, Ho Chi Minh City Venture Investment Fund will officially begin operations, providing a new public-private “seed capital” channel to support startups and science and technology enterprises and strengthen the city’s innovation ecosystem.

The fund has initial charter capital of VND500 billion (US$19.1 million), with plans to raise its capital to VND5 trillion (US$191 million) by 2035.

On August 25, HCM VIF inaugurated its office at the Ho Chi Minh City Innovation Startup Center (SIHUB), unveiled its brand identity and launched its website.

The fund is designed not only to provide capital but also to support businesses with market expansion, resource connections and management capacity. It is expected to help ease funding constraints in high-risk, long-term technology sectors with strong potential to create new products and economic value.

The fund’s initial VND500 billion (US$19.1 million) charter capital will comprise VND200 billion (US$7.6 million) from the State budget, accounting for 40 percent, and VND300 billion (US$11.5 million) from private corporations and businesses, accounting for 60 percent.

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Delegates visit the office of Ho Chi Minh City Venture Investment Fund Joint Stock Company. Photo: SGGP/ Bui Tuan

From 2026 to 2035, HCM VIF plans to invest in around 50-150 startups, prioritizing core technologies such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, biotechnology and renewable energy. The fund plans to make its first one or two disbursements in the fourth quarter of 2026 and has already received about 50 investment proposals.

Tran Trong Tuyen, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Science and Technology, hoped that HCM VIF would operate in line with the city’s goals and contribute to strengthening its capacity to adopt and develop strategic technologies, foster innovation and create new growth drivers.

By Bui Tuan — Translated by Huyen Huong

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HCMC Venture Investment Fund HCM VIF venture capital tech startups startup ecosystem innovation science and technology seed capital Ho Chi Minh City private investment

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