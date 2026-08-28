HCMC K-Brand Expo 2026 connects Vietnamese and Korean businesses

HCMC K-Brand Expo 2026 opened on August 27, bringing together nearly 200 businesses and organizations from South Korea to promote trade, investment and innovation cooperation with Vietnamese businesses and startups.

Many products featuring artificial intelligence (AI) are showcased at the HCMC K-Brand Expo 2026. Photo: Bui Tuan.

On the morning of August 27, the Ho Chi Minh City Innovative Startup Center (SIHUB), in coordination with the Vietnam-Korea Trade Promotion Center, opened HCMC K-Brand Expo 2026 to create a platform connecting trade, investment and innovation among Vietnamese and Korean businesses and startups.

The event is taking place from August 27 to 29 at White Palace Hoang Van Thu in Duc Nhuan Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

HCMC K-Brand Expo 2026 brings together nearly 200 businesses and organizations from 18 major industrial cities in South Korea, showcasing new products and solutions. Technology, artificial intelligence (AI), data, healthcare, energy and environmental sectors account for more than 40 percent of the total exhibition booths.

Notably, the growing presence of technology companies shows that Vietnam-Korea cooperation is gradually shifting from bringing products into the market toward connecting high-value-added technology solutions. The event also features more than 30 Korean organizations, aimed at expanding opportunities for trade, experience sharing and long-term cooperation.

Over the three days, the program will also feature various business and investment networking activities and startup competitions for students, including Business Matching, Venture.Star 2026 and Innostar 2026.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Tran Trong Tuyen, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology, said the event takes place as the comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and South Korea continues to grow, opening up many opportunities for cooperation in high technology, AI, digital transformation, green energy and sustainable supply chains.

Tran Trong Tuyen, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology, speaks at the event. Photo: Bui Tuan

According to him, Ho Chi Minh City has a strongly developing innovative startup ecosystem, accounting for more than 50 percent of the country's startups, more than 60 percent of its venture capital funds and more than 40 percent of its incubation infrastructure.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology is ready to accompany businesses and serve as a bridge for businesses and startups from the two countries to jointly incubate, test, transfer and develop new technology solutions, Deputy Director Tran Trong Tuyen emphasized.

According to organizers, this is the fifth year HCMC K-Brand Expo has been held in Ho Chi Minh City. From 2022 to 2025, the program attracted more than 700 Korean startups and businesses, generated 5,020 trade connections and resulted in the signing of about 800 memoranda of understanding. In addition, about 50 Korean organizations supporting startups and innovation have accompanied the program over the years.

Ryu Seung-Ho, consul in charge of small and medium-sized enterprises at the Consulate General of South Korea in Ho Chi Minh City, speaks at the event. Photo: Bui Tuan

Ryu Seung-Ho, consul in charge of small and medium-sized enterprises at the Consulate General of South Korea in Ho Chi Minh City, said: "Vietnam is developing dynamically, with growth driven by its young workforce, expanding market, digital transformation, production innovation and entrepreneurial spirit. This year's exhibition is expected to become a gateway connecting the markets of the two countries, turning meetings, business connections and startup ideas into contracts and cooperation projects in the future."

As technology and innovation play an increasingly important role in economic growth, HCMC K-Brand Expo 2026 is expected not only to serve as a venue for product showcases but also as a platform for connecting trade, investment and human resources, bringing international resources closer to Ho Chi Minh City's startup ecosystem.

Deputy Director Tran Trong Tuyen visits a booth at the event. Photo: Bui Tuan

Visitors experience an artificial intelligence (AI) application to select suitable outfits. Photo: Bui Tuan

Visitors try out an AI-powered health monitoring device. Photo: Bui Tuan

A wearable camera for the visually impaired that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze the surrounding environment. Photo: Bui Tuan

A South Korean company introduces high-strength, eco-friendly carbon nanotube fibers for applications in various fields, such as electrical conductivity and aerospace. Photo: Bui Tuan

Customers trying out beauty products. Photo: Bui Tuan

Businesses match activities between Vietnamese and South Korean enterprises. Photo: Bui Tuan

Nearly 200 booths featuring businesses, startups, and organizations from Vietnam and South Korea at the HCMC K-Brand Expo 2026. Photo: Bui Tuan

By Bui Tuan - Translated by Anh Quan