Vietnam ready to join the 6G race

The country aims to master key technologies and be ready to deploy the next-generation network once standards, equipment and market conditions are in place.

Building on the experience gained from deploying 4G and 5G mobile networks, and with closer coordination among regulators, businesses, research institutes and universities, Vietnam is gradually preparing to take a more active role in the 6G technology race.

Telecom operators had deployed more than 40,000 5G base stations by early this year, bringing 5G coverage to about 91.9 percent of the population. (Photo: VNA)

The country aims to master key technologies and be ready to deploy the next-generation network once standards, equipment and market conditions are in place.

Vietnam has been shortening the time needed to master each successive generation of mobile network technology, said Nguyen Anh Cuong, deputy director of the Vietnam Telecommunications Authority (VNTA) under the Ministry of Science and Technology.

While it took the country more than eight years to research, hmanufacture and master 4G equipment, the process took nearly two years for 5G, thanks to the technological capabilities and experience accumulated from the previous generation.

Notably, although Vietnam was not among the earliest countries to deploy 5G, its rollout pace is now among the fastest in the world, Mr. Nguyen Anh Cuong said.

Statistics by VNTA show that telecom operators had deployed more than 40,000 5G base stations by early this year, bringing 5G coverage to about 91.9 percent of the population and serving more than 24 million subscribers.

The rapid expansion of infrastructure has provided an important foundation for developing a domestic 5G technology ecosystem while giving Vietnam valuable experience for research into the next generation of mobile networks.

Alongside infrastructure expansion, domestic telecom companies have gradually developed the capacity to research, manufacture and commercialise 5G equipment in line with international standards. Of the more than 40,000 5G base stations deployed, around 2,500 were manufactured by Vietnamese companies, accounting for about six per cent.

The gradual development of domestic capabilities in researching, designing and manufacturing 5G equipment is considered an important foundation for Vietnamese companies to participate further in research and development of next-generation mobile technologies.

Preparing to master 6G technology

Globally, research into 6G technology began in the late 2010s, when 5G was still being standardised. Research programs have focused on technologies that could shape the next generation of networks, including artificial intelligence, integrated sensing and communications, high-frequency technologies, satellite connectivity and non-terrestrial networks, edge computing, and technologies supporting extended reality, robotics and autonomous vehicles.

Between 2018 and 2020, numerous 6G research programs were launched in Europe, the US, China, Japan and South Korea. At that time, however, there was no globally unified 6G standard, with efforts largely focused on identifying requirements, technologies and potential use cases for the new generation of networks.

A major milestone came in December 2023, when the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) approved the IMT-2030 framework, laying the groundwork for the development of sixth-generation mobile communication systems. Under the ITU framework, 6G is designated as IMT-2030, following IMT-2020 for 5G.

According to the ITU roadmap, 2027-29 will be a critical period for receiving and evaluating candidate radio interface technologies for IMT-2030, before the completion of 6G standards around 2030. This means large-scale commercialisation of 6G is likely to take place after 2030, once international standards have been finalised.

Against this backdrop, early participation in research and standardisation is important for countries seeking to build greater technological self-reliance.

He said Vietnam’s experience in researching, applying and deploying 4G and 5G provides a basis for further shortening the time needed to master 6G technology.

To prepare for research, standardisation and technological mastery in 6G, the Ministry of Science and Technology has established a 6G Steering Committee, bringing together telecommunications and spectrum regulators, businesses and universities. The initiative aims to strengthen coordination among regulators, research and training institutions and businesses as Vietnam engages with 6G technology.

According to VNTA, participating from the early stages of standard development will enable Vietnamese businesses and research institutions to gain early insight into emerging technology trends, contribute to international standard-setting and proactively develop solutions suited to Vietnam’s conditions.

This also represents a significant shift in Vietnam’s approach to technology. In the past, the country mainly focused on adopting and deploying technologies after international standards had been finalised. With 6G, the goal is to participate earlier, from research and testing to the standardisation process.

VNA