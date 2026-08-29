Vietnam targets at least 10 homegrown AI brands by 2030

Vietnam aims to become an ASEAN and Asian AI hub by 2030, targeting at least 10 competitive homegrown AI brands, five national AI platforms and eight Vietnamese-language AI models, under its new National AI Strategy.

AI robots and smart kiosks at the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Digital Transformation Support and Consulting (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung has signed Decision No. 1671/QD-TTg approving the National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy through 2030, with a vision to 2045.

The strategy seeks to shift the focus from AI research, development and application towards AI research and development coupled with comprehensive national transformation through AI. It calls for moving away from simply incorporating AI into products, services, processes and systems towards making AI a core capability from the stage of identifying problems through design, organization and operation. AI is expected to become a key driver in redesigning governance, production, business and service delivery.

The strategy aims to make Vietnam one of ASEAN and Asia’s leading centers for AI research, development, application and value co-creation by 2030, while building strong national capabilities in AI research, development, technology mastery, deployment and governance.

By 2030, Vietnam aims to rank among the top three Southeast Asian countries in AI research and development. All online public services are expected to be integrated with or supported by AI, while all administrative procedure dossiers are to receive AI-assisted processing. The country also plans to develop at least five national shared AI platforms, establish at least 10 Vietnamese AI brands capable of competing in regional and international markets, and develop at least eight Vietnamese-language AI models.

By 2045, Vietnam aims to rank among the top 10 Asian countries in AI research and development capabilities.

The decision sets out nine strategic pillars, including AI human resources and AI skills for the entire population; data and AI models; AI infrastructure; AI research and development and mastery of AI technologies; AI in national governance; AI across industries and sectors; AI for small and medium-sized enterprises, household businesses and cooperatives; the AI ecosystem; and safe and trustworthy AI governance.

Among six breakthrough solutions for implementing the National AI Strategy through 2030, with a vision to 2045, are improving institutions, policies and legislation to create an open legal framework conducive to the rapid development and effective application of AI across all aspects of socio-economic life, while mobilizing resources and ensuring funding.

By Lam Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh