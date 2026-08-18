Da Nang-Daegu Innovation Space opens

The Da Nang Innovation Startup Support Center held a ceremony on August 18 to launch the Da Nang-Daegu Innovation Space, aiming to strengthen connections among businesses, startup support organizations and authorities in the two localities.

Located at the Da Nang Innovation Startup Support Center at 58 Nguyen Chi Thanh Street in Hai Chau Ward, the space will showcase products, solutions and technologies developed by leading Daegu businesses.

It will also serve as a hub connecting businesses, startup support organizations and authorities from Da Nang and Daegu.

Da Nang leaders tour the newly launched Da Nang-Daegu Innovation Space.

Following the launch ceremony, several businesses from Da Nang and Daegu signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs), opening up opportunities to cooperate in product development, market expansion, investment attraction and the implementation of innovation projects.

Officials cut the ribbon to open the Da Nang-Daegu Innovation Space.

Representatives of the Daegu-Gyeongbuk ICT Association and the Da Nang Software Business Club also held initial discussions on cooperation opportunities between the two local technology business communities, particularly in information technology, artificial intelligence (AI), digital transformation, smart manufacturing and emerging technologies.

Da Nang and Daegu businesses sign memoranda of understanding on cooperation.

According to Ho Quang Buu, Vice Chairman of the Da Nang City People's Committee, the space is expected to become a “meeting point” for new ideas, innovative businesses, investors, experts and startup support organizations from Vietnam and South Korea.

The initiative will contribute to building an open innovation and startup ecosystem while strengthening international connectivity, he said.

By Xuan Quynh- Translated by Huyen Huong