AI category added to Make in Vietnam Award 2026

The addition of an artificial intelligence (AI) category aims to align with the policy of prioritizing AI development and technological mastery while creating a new growth driver for the economy.

This news was heard at the Ministry of Science and Technology's regular press briefing in Hanoi on August 28.

At the briefing. Photo: Tran Binh

At the briefing, Director Nguyen Khac Lich of the Authority of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Industry - an organization under the Ministry of Science and Technology, launched the Make in Vietnam Award 2026.

The Make in Vietnam Award is an official and prestigious award in the digital technology sector, held annually since 2020 to concretize the Prime Minister's Directive No. 01 on developing Vietnamese digital technology enterprises.

The award honor Vietnamese intelligence and products researched, designed, created and manufactured in Vietnam; address Vietnam's challenges; and bring Vietnamese brands to the global market. They also serve as a channel to support trade and investment promotion and help digital technology enterprises expand in domestic and international markets.

Director Nguyen Khac Lich of the Authority of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Industry. Photo: Tran Binh

Director Nguyen Khac Lich said that over six years, the award has attracted more than 1,000 entries and honored 299 outstanding Make in Vietnam digital technology products. Many winning products have been widely applied to support national digital transformation and the development of the digital economy and digital society, while some have been exported to foreign markets.

According to the Director of the Authority of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Industry, the Make in Vietnam Award 2026 will feature eight categories, including the newly added Outstanding AI Product category. Winners will receive one Gold, one Silver and one Bronze Award, along with recognition in the Top 10.

This year, for the first time, the award has a dedicated category for outstanding AI products, in line with the policy of prioritizing AI development and technological mastery. AI is currently a technology spreading rapidly and extensively across all sectors, creating a new growth driver for the economy.

Director Nguyen Khac Lich affirmed that Vietnam now has enterprises capable of developing their own models, algorithms and Vietnamese-language data, and therefore needs a commensurate platform in this field.

From August 28 through October 15, 2026, the organizing committee will officially accept entries for the Make in Vietnam Award 2026. Entries can be submitted at giaithuongmakeinvietnam.mst.gov.vn.

By Tran Binh - Translated by Anh Quan