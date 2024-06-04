National

Ministers to field questions at NA’s sitting

The 15th National Assembly will spend the whole day of June 4 on the Q&A activity.

The session will be broadcast live on the national television and radio channels, enabling voters and people to follow.

In the morning, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dang Quoc Khanh will clear up questions regarding the management, use and protection of national maritime resources, and the implementation of policies and laws on water security. Besides, he will clarify measures against drought, saline intrusion, water shortage, depletion, and pollution, and those on the study, exploration, and use of natural resources as building materials and rare natural resources and minerals.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha, the Ministers of Planning and Investment, Finance, Agriculture and Rural Development, Construction, and Transport will join the session and explain related issues.

In the afternoon, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien will be grilled on the management, supervision, and protection of the consumers’ rights in e-commerce activities, measures to promote exports and implementation of free trade agreements and remove bottlenecks for businesses amidst complicated and unprecedented developments across the globe, and the implementation of policies and laws on the development of the support industry, and mechanical industry, particularly in agro-forestry-fishery processing and agricultural and rural development.

Deputy PM Ha and Ministers of Planning and Investment, Finance, Agriculture and Rural Development, Science and Technology, Information and Communications, and Foreign Affairs will also take the floor and clarify related issues.

