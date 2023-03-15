Minister of Public Security, Gen. To Lam works with HCMC Party Committee

An inspection delegation led by Politburo member and Minister of Public Security, General To Lam had a working session with the HCMC Party Committee on March 15.

The meeting discussed the implementation of Politburo's decision 58-QĐ/TW on issues protecting the Party’s internal political affairs.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and Chairwoman of the city People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le received the delegation.

The working session focused on a number of important issues. The inspection delegation presented a draft report on the inspection results of the implementation of internal political protection works taken by the Standing Board of the HCMC Party Committee in 2022 and collected opinions for the report.

Decision 58-QĐ/TW signed by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on February 8, 2022 aims to replace Politburo's decision 126-QĐ/TW dated February 28, 2018 on issues protecting the Party’s internal political affairs.

It is an important and necessary document to adjust and supplement a number of previous regulations meeting the requirements of the task of internal political protection in the current period.

The decision has been applied to State agencies and organizations throughout the political system. The decision consists of six chapters with 22 articles featuring contents related to political standards, consideration of Party admission and arrangement of cadres and Party members.