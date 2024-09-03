Military Region 7 inaugurates President Ho Chi Minh Monument on National Day

The High Command of Military Region 7 held an inauguration ceremony of the President Ho Chi Minh Memorial in HCMC on September 2.

The High Command of Military Region 7 held an inauguration ceremony of the President Ho Chi Minh Memorial in HCMC on September 2. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event were Head of the Central Propaganda and Education Committee Nguyen Trong Nghia, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Deputy Minister of Defence, Senior Lieutenant General Vo Minh Luong, and Deputy Minister of Defence, Senior Lieutenant General Pham Hoai Nam.

Lieutenant General Nguyen Truong Thang, Commander of the Military Region 7 speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the event, Lieutenant General Nguyen Truong Thang, Commander of the Military Region 7 said that the inauguration of the President Ho Chi Minh Monument is one of the activities marking the 80th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People's Army (December 22, 1944 - 2024) and the 35th anniversary of the Whole-People's Defense Festive Day (December 22, 1989 – 2024), and the 80th anniversary of Military Region 7's Traditional Day.

The Ho Chi Minh Memorial Monument is a cultural project featuring profound political, historical, and humanistic significance, and expressing the respect and gratitude of the Standing Committee of the Party Committee, the Military Region Command, officers and soldiers of the Military Region 7's armed forces for beloved President Ho Chi Minh.

It is also a meaningful place for the Party Committee and the Military Region Command to organize important events and offer incense in tribute to Uncle Ho, educate the tradition and patriotism towards the Party and beloved Uncle Ho among officers and soldiers of the Military Region's armed forces, contributing to strengthening the “Studying and following President Ho Chi Minh's ideology, morality, and lifestyle” movement, and building a clean and strong Party Committee of Military Region 7, he emphasized.

Delegates cut the ribbon to inaugurate President Ho Chi Minh Monument. (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh Memorial Monument is located at the Headquarters of the 7th Military Region, covering a total area of 2,150 square meters. The bronze-cast statue of President Ho Chi Minh is 7.9 meters tall and weighs nearly 15 tons. The pedestal for the statue has a height of 4.6. The total height of the statue and its pedestal is 12.5 meters.

By Thu Hoai – Translated by Kim Khanh