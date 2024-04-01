Mid-term population and housing census being carried out from April 1 - 30

From April 1 to April 30, the General Statistics Office (GSO) plans to carry out the mid-term population and housing census for 2024 nationwide.

Matt Jackson, Chief Representative of the United Nations Population Fund in Vietnam, speaks at the launching ceremony this morning

The census will use the usual method- the face-to-face interview using pre-established questions - for collecting data on households. Census takers will visit each household to collect necessary data and record all answers on an electronic survey form on their smartphones.

The launching ceremony of the mid-term population and housing census was held this morning by the General Statistics Office under the Ministry of Planning and Investment in Hanoi’s Tay Ho District.

Subjects of investigation in the 2024 mid-term population and housing census include households, actual permanent residents of the household (including people in the armed forces, and people with foreign nationality currently in the household), excluding people living in separate management areas of the army and police.

The 2024 Textbook Survey is carried out nationwide in 63 provinces and centrally run cities, in all districts, towns, and districts, except for 4 small island districts such as Bach Long Vy of the Northern City of Hai Phong, Con Co in the Central Province of Quang Tri, Hoang Sa in the Central City of Da Nang and Truong Sa in the South-Central Province of Khanh Hoa.

The 2024 IPS survey collects demographic information on household members, migration, education, marriage status, birth history of women between the ages of 10 to 49, household's deceased people and household living conditions.

The results of the full investigation will be published in November or December. Thematic analysis reports will be published in 2025.

By Anh Phuong – Translated by Anh Quan