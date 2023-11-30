Microsoft Office specialist, graphic design contests launched in Vietnam

The Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship – Viettel (MOSWC-Viettel) and the Adobe Certified Professional World Championship (ACPWC) 2024 were jointly launched in Vietnam by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee, the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, and IIG Vietnam on November 29.

The contests are open for students aged 13-22 years old nationwide. Participants will have the opportunity to access international informatics and graphic design assessment standards and to compete with contestants all over the world.

This year is the first time the contestants will demonstrate their skills using Microsoft 2019 and Microsoft 365 Apps at MOSWC instead of Microsoft 2016 and Microsoft 2019 as in previous years.

Six outstanding candidates from the national final round will participate in the world final round, which will be organized in California, the US, in July next year. Meanwhile, three national winners of ACPWC will compete at the world championship in the US.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Nguyen Minh Triet, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Youth Union Central Committee, praised the achievements of contestants at MOSWC-Viettel and ACPWC 2023, especially the attainment of the Vietnamese team in the world final round in the US.

Triet expressed his belief that with many achievements over the past years, Vietnamese representatives will continue to promote the learning movement and improve digital capabilities for the young generation of Vietnam.

Vietnam has won four gold, four silver, and 12 bronze medals after 14 years of joining MOSWC, as well as one bronze medal and two times winning the Most Voted Audience Award at ACPWC after six years.