Metro station access control system to be installed on Ben Thanh–Suoi Tien route

A metro station access control system will be installed on January 2, 2025, to create the passenger volume statistics during the first 30 days of Metro Line 1's commercial operation, from December 22, 2024, to January 20, 2025.

A metro station access control system will be installed on January 2, 2025, to create the passenger volume statistics. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway No.1 Company Limited (HURC1), Van Thi Huu Tam said that the company will operate the metro station access control system using QR codes via the HCMC Metro HURC app. Therefore, passengers must download the HCMC Metro HURC app on their phones and generate a QR code to board the train.

Passengers who already have a Mastercard can use it to experience the free service on Metro Line 1 (Ben Thanh–Suoi Tien). It wasn't necessary for them to register for a new card. They can scan their card at the entrance and exit control gates equipped with card readers.

Those who do not have a Mastercard can bring their chip-based Citizen ID card or use the VNEID app to receive assistance in obtaining a card directly at the metro stations.

Starting from January 10, 2025, passengers can use Visa, JCB, American Express, UnionPay, and Napas cards to pass by scanning the barcode of the card at the entrance and exit control gates equipped with a card reader. Payment will be processed after January 20, 2025.

Starting from January 20, 2025, passengers can use their chip-based Citizen ID cards to scan the bar code at the entrance and exit control gates equipped with card readers.

For children under 14 years old and other special groups, station staff will provide support and guidance to help passengers easily use the service when traveling by train.

Related News Passengers to enjoy free rides on Metro Line 1 starting from December 22

By Quoc Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh