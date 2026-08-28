Ho Chi Minh City

Constitution Day of Slovakia celebrated in Ho Chi Minh City

The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations yesterday held a ceremony to celebrate the Constitution Day of Slovakia (September 1), highlighting the long-standing friendship and solidarity between the peoples of HCMC and Slovakia.

SLOVA.jpg
Ha Thanh (right), Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations, and Bui Quang Hai (left), Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–Slovakia Friendship Association, present flowers to Marian Veres, Chargé d’Affaires ad interim of the Embassy of Slovakia in Vietnam at the ceremony on August 27. (Photo: Thuy Vu)

The event was attended by Marian Veres, Chargé d’Affaires ad interim of the Embassy of Slovakia in Vietnam; former Vietnamese Ambassador to Slovakia Nguyen Tuan; representatives of the Slovak business community in Ho Chi Minh City; and Vietnamese people who once lived, studied and worked in former Czechoslovakia.

In his congratulatory remarks, Bui Quang Hai, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–Slovakia Friendship Association, said the annual Constitution Day celebration has become a meaningful occasion to look back on the traditional friendship between Vietnam and former Czechoslovakia, as well as between Vietnam and Slovakia today.

The decades spent studying, working and living in Slovakia by tens of thousands of Vietnamese have created lasting memories and forged special bonds with the European country and its people, he said, adding that the Vietnamese community in Slovakia continues to make positive contributions to Slovak society while actively promoting Vietnamese culture, traditions and people among Slovak citizens.

Bui Quang Hai, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–Slovakia Friendship Association, noted Ho Chi Minh City plays a particularly important role in Vietnam’s economic development and is home to a large pool of highly skilled workers, including many people who have studied, conducted research or worked in Slovakia.

The Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–Slovakia Friendship Association, which has operated for more than a decade, has actively contributed to the traditional friendship between the two countries' peoples, as well as ties between the southern metropolis and Slovakia’s Bratislava and Kosice.

Expressing his appreciation for the city’s Union of Friendship Organisations for hosting the celebration of Slovakia’s Constitution Day, Marian Veres said the Slovak Constitution was adopted on September 1, 1992, just months before the dissolution of Czechoslovakia. The Constitution laid the foundation for Slovakia’s national legal system, established the country’s institutional structure and marked a decisive step towards its sovereignty and independence.

According to the diplomat, Slovakia and Vietnam are not only long-standing partners but also true friends. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations, they have shared a history marked by mutual assistance and cooperation, both during wartime and throughout periods of peace and development.

In April 2026, during the visit to Vietnam by the Prime Minister of Slovakia, the two countries officially upgraded their bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership, he noted.

On the occasion, Veres sincerely thanked the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–Slovakia Friendship Association and the Honorary Consul General of Slovakia for their effective and sustained cooperation in promoting Slovakia’s interests in Vietnam, and nurturing and strengthening the friendship between the peoples of the two countries.

VNA

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