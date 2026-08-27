Ho Chi Minh City, PATA explore closer tourism cooperation

Ho Chi Minh City is seeking closer cooperation with the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) to strengthen its tourism competitiveness, expand its international reach, and develop sustainable business events, city officials said.

Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Loc Ha speaks at the meeting.

Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, met PATA CEO Noor Ahmad Hamid on August 27 to discuss potential areas of collaboration.

The Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee said the city regards tourism as a key service industry with broad spillover effects on trade, investment, culture, and people-to-people exchanges. He proposed several initiatives to deepen ties with PATA.

The city wants PATA to work with its authorities on a cooperation framework for 2026-2030 and provide support in market research, analysis, and destination positioning. On MICE tourism, the two sides could develop a pilot initiative focused on MICE or Green MICE destinations. The city would welcome PATA's expertise on green and sustainable event standards, trends and models, as well as introductions to suitable regional partners. The city also proposed a pilot capacity-building program for tourism officials and businesses, focusing on destination management, digital marketing, and MICE tourism development. Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha called for further discussions on the possibility of Ho Chi Minh City joining PATA, including membership benefits, participation mechanisms, and ways to maximize the value of membership.

Pacific Asia Travel Association CEO Noor Ahmad Hamid speaks at the meeting.

Impressed by the city's dynamism, Mr. Noor Ahmad Hamid expressed confidence in its continued growth and said PATA was keen to contribute to its development. The association could connect the city with international experts, promote its tourism brand, and support the development of its MICE sector, he said.

Speaking during his visit to ITE HCMC 2026, Mr. Noor Ahmad Hamid said he had seen firsthand the city's ambition to become a leading regional and global tourism destination. Membership in PATA would give Ho Chi Minh City access to a broad international network and new market opportunities, he added.

The two sides discuss potential cooperation in tourism.

By Minh Chau – Translated by Thuy Doan