Ho Chi Minh City, China's Yunnan seek breakthroughs across multiple sectors

Ho Chi Minh City and China's Yunnan Province have agreed to deepen cooperation in trade, investment, logistics, technology, and tourism as they seek to expand ties between the two localities.

Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Deputy Secretary Dang Minh Thong meets a Yunnan delegation led by Mr. Liu Hongjian, Deputy Secretary of the Yunnan Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Kunming Municipal Party Committee.

Mr. Dang Minh Thong, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, met with a Yunnan delegation led by Mr. Liu Hongjian, Deputy Secretary of the Yunnan Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Kunming Municipal Party Committee, during its visit to the city on August 27.

Mr. Dang Minh Thong said the visit would help translate into concrete action the important consensus reached by the senior leaders of the Communist parties and governments of Vietnam and China to further strengthen their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and the Vietnam-China community with a shared future.

Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Deputy Secretary Dang Minh Thong meets Mr. Liu Hongjian, Deputy Secretary of the Yunnan Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Kunming Municipal Party Committee.

Ho Chi Minh City attaches importance to friendship and cooperation with Chinese localities and partners, Mr. Dang Minh Thong said, noting that exchanges between the city and Chinese provinces, municipalities, and ministries have intensified since the beginning of the year.

Briefing the delegation on the city's expanded development space after its merger with Binh Duong and Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Mr. Dang Minh Thong said Ho Chi Minh City aims to pursue substantive, comprehensive cooperation with localities and partners worldwide, including Yunnan.

The city hopes to strengthen ties with Yunnan and Kunming through regular exchanges of delegations and people-to-people contacts, while expanding cooperation in trade, investment, logistics, innovation, high technology, clean energy, the digital economy, and the green economy.

Delegates pose for a group photo.

Mr. Liu Hongjian said he was impressed by Ho Chi Minh City's development and highlighted Yunnan's strong interest in maintaining exchanges and cooperation with Vietnamese localities, including Ho Chi Minh City.

He endorsed the city's proposals and pledged to promote closer coordination between Yunnan and Kunming and Ho Chi Minh City, particularly through exchanges among officials, stronger links between specialized agencies, and breakthroughs in economic, trade, and tourism cooperation.

By Phuong Nam – Translated by Thuy Doan