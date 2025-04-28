Memorial site of Party General Secretary Le Duan inaugurated

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man and a working delegation on April 28 attended the inauguration ceremony of a memorial site dedicated late Party General Secretary Le Duan in Trieu Phong district, the central province of Quang Tri.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man joins the ribbon-cutting ceremony to inaugurate the memorial site dedicated late Party General Secretary Le Duan in Trieu Thanh commune, Trieu Phong district, Quang Tri province. (Photo: VNA)

Throughout nearly six decades of revolutionary activity, including 26 consecutive years of working as First Secretary and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (1960 – 1986), comrade Le Duan, along with the Politburo and Party Central Committee, steered the nation through some of its most decisive moments. Under his leadership, Vietnam achieved complete national liberation and embarked firmly on the path towards socialism.

The event was part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2025) and the 118th birth anniversary of the late leader (April 7, 1907 – 2025).

In the memorial site's golden guestbook, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man expressed his deep emotion at attending the inauguration ceremony, paying tribute to Le Duan as a steadfast communist, an outstanding leader of the Vietnamese revolution, an exemplary disciple of and successor to President Ho Chi Minh, and a distinguished son of Quang Tri.

Earlier the same morning, the top legislator and the delegation offered incense and flowers at the Quang Tri citadel national special relic site, paying homage to martyrs and compatriots who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man offers incense at the Quang Tri citadel national special relic site. (Photo: VNA)

During the resistance war against the US, the Quang Tri citadel became a symbol of revolutionary heroism. Over 81 days and nights of fierce fighting (from June 28 to September 16, 1972), Vietnamese forces and local people heroically defended Quang Tri township and the citadel, playing a pivotal role in the success of the Paris Peace Accords and paving the way for the Spring Offensive of 1975, which led to the complete liberation of the South and national reunification.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man and heroic mother Dao Thi Vui, aged 102, in Hai Thuong commune, Hai Lang district, Quang Tri province. (Photo: VNA)

Later that morning, the leader also visited and presented gifts to heroic mother Dao Thi Vui, aged 102, in Hai Thuong commune, Hai Lang district.

Vietnamplus