Mekong Delta urged to transform agricultural production structure

The Vietnamese government requested the Mekong Delta region to step up the implementation of solutions to transform agricultural production structures in ecological sub-regions for a high-value and high-efficiency agricultural economy.
A farmer is delighted after a succesful transformation of agricultural production structure

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has just signed a decision promulgating the implementation plan for the Mekong Delta region planning from 2021 through 2030 with a vision to 2050.

The Deputy PM urged the region to step up the implementation of solutions for the transformation of agricultural production structure in ecological sub-regions in a bid to develop a high-value and high-efficiency agricultural economy.

Moreover, the region ought to develop key material areas with a focus on the process of land accumulation to ensure long-term and sustainable service for the region's agro-fishery processing establishments.

In addition, the Mekong Delta needs to build a concentrated raw material area to facilitate product traceability to meet the requirements of domestic and international markets.

Last but not least, the region should build a pilot program of smart, sustainable agricultural models that are adaptive to climate change.

