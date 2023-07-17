Mekong Delta urged to transform agricultural production structure

|
A farmer is delighted after a succesful transformation of agricultural production structure
Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has just signed a decision promulgating the implementation plan for the Mekong Delta region planning from 2021 through 2030 with a vision to 2050.
The Deputy PM urged the region to step up the implementation of solutions for the transformation of agricultural production structure in ecological sub-regions in a bid to develop a high-value and high-efficiency agricultural economy.
Moreover, the region ought to develop key material areas with a focus on the process of land accumulation to ensure long-term and sustainable service for the region's agro-fishery processing establishments.
In addition, the Mekong Delta needs to build a concentrated raw material area to facilitate product traceability to meet the requirements of domestic and international markets.
Last but not least, the region should build a pilot program of smart, sustainable agricultural models that are adaptive to climate change.