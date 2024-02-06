Mekong Delta soon embarks on project of one hectare of high-quality paddy field

The Mekong Delta will soon embark on the project of one hectare of high-quality paddy field with low emissions.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development yesterday held a conference to implement the project on sustainable development of 1 million hectares of high-quality, low-emission specialized rice associated with green growth in the Mekong Delta until 2030 with the witness of Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang.

The goal of the project is to form 1 million hectares of high-quality and low-emission rice growing areas associated with reorganizing the production system along the value chain so as to improve production and business efficiency to improve the income of rice growers, protect the environment, adapt to climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, contributing to the country’s commitments to reduce emissions by 2030.

The project will be implemented in 12 provinces and cities in the Mekong Delta, including Kien Giang, An Giang, Dong Thap, Long An, Soc Trang, Can Tho, Bac Lieu, Tra Vinh, Hau Giang, Ca Mau, Tien Giang and Vinh Long.

For effective implementation of the project, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang requested that relevant ministries, agencies, businesses and localities be wholeheartedly committed to the project in addition to compliance with regulations and standards of the project and flexible response to market fluctuations.

Moreover, these related ministries and agencies ought to promote cooperation between ministries, departments, localities and businesses to have prompt adjustments as per the actual situation.

By Le Quoc – Translated By Dan Thuy