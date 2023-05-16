Mekong Delta provinces strengthen connection for sustainable development

The People’s Committees of the Mekong Delta provinces of Tien Giang, Ben Tre, Vinh Long, and Tra Vinh co-organized a conference on connectivity for sustainable development in the eastern coastal sub-region of the Mekong Delta on May 16.

According to the People’s Committee of Tien Giang Province, the conference aims to develop potentials and strong points of the eastern coastal sub-region of the Mekong Delta and each locality in the area, mobilize and effectively use investment resources, strengthen fast and sustainable socio-economic development, enhance competitiveness, create new jobs, increase income and improve the quality of life of local people, and protect the ecological environment.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Tien Giang Province Nguyen Van Vinh suggested that the conference needs unity, equality, voluntariness, publicity, and transparency on the basis of the principles of respect, precedence harmony of interests, belief maintenance, guarantee of disciplines, and administrative rules. The cooperation will be implemented in the order of precedence in accordance with the resources, natural conditions, culture, and society of each locality.

The participating provinces should encourage economic sectors to participate in the cooperative plan and organizations to support the programs and promote the role of connection and public-private collaboration as well as identify the responsibility of each locality, unit, and organization.

In addition, the four provinces need to cooperate to ensure traffic safety and order and prevent traffic congestion, especially the bottlenecks in Rach Mieu Bridge in Ben Tre Province and National Highway 1A connecting Tien Giang and Vinh Long provinces.

Deputy Directors of the Departments of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Ben Tre and Tra Vinh provinces Nguyen Thi Ngoc Dung and Lam Huu Phuc noted that the localities need to strengthen tourism linkage to promote local tourist products, tours to attractions of provinces to attract more visitors.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Vinh Long Province Lu Quang Ngoi hoped that the cooperation in the eastern coastal sub-region of the Mekong Delta region will bring practical results contributing to the development of the area.

In 2023, the provinces in the eastern coastal sub-region of the Mekong Delta region continue to carry out the contents of the MoU that was signed by the four localities of Tien Giang, Ben Tre, Tra Vinh, and Vinh Long in 2018. Under the agreement, the sides focus on planning, developing infrastructure, especially traffic infrastructure, and irrigation system, calling investment in trading and tourism projects and building programs and plans for the sub-region.