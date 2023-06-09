Mekong Delta provinces continuously experience serious landslides

The landslides have had a direct impact on numerous houses, resulting in the disruption of transportation routes and adversely affecting the lives and activities of the residents.

On June 9, the Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Search and Rescue of Vinh Long Province reported two incidents of riverbank landslides in Long Ho District.

Accordingly, a landslide occurred in An Thanh Hamlet, Phu Duc Commune, Long Ho District, around 4:30 a.m. on the same day. The affected landslide section along the Cai Cao River spans 300 meters and has penetrated the mainland by 3-7 meters. This event has directly impacted eight houses belonging to residents living along this river section, with a total population of 132 people.

At present, there are six houses with cracked yards and fences in the affected landslide area. Two houses may need to be relocated due to the risk of landslides.

On the same day, a landslide happened on Nguyen Thi Nho Street, Long Phuoc Commune, Long Ho District, affecting a section of the asphalt road and posing a potential threat to multiple houses.

Following the landslide, local authorities and relevant departments promptly conducted a survey and instructed the relocation of households directly affected by the event to a safe location.

According to the Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Search and Rescue of Vinh Long Province, the preliminary assessment identifies the causes of the landslides as the riverbed deepening of the Cai Cao River, the impact of waves generated by the water flow, and the high density of waterway traffic, all contributing to the erosion of the riverbanks.

* According to the Standing Office of the Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Search and Rescue of Hau Giang Province, there have been four landslide incidents in Chau Thanh District over the past three days, as reported on June 9. These landslides have led to a loss of nearly 900 square meters of land and have had a significant impact on the local transportation network.

Since the beginning of the year, Hau Giang Province has witnessed a total of 39 landslide locations, spanning a combined length of 902 meters and resulting in a loss of 5,031 square meters of land. This represents an increase of 11 landslide locations compared to the same period last year.