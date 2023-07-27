Mekong Delta localities host memorial, burial ceremonies for martyrs' remains

On the occasion of the 76th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27), the Mekong Delta localities this morning solemnly organized the memorial and burial ceremonies of newly-discovered martyrs' remains.

The People’s Committee of Long An Province this morning hosted a reception, memorial and burial ceremony for 122 remains of Vietnamese volunteers and experts who sacrificed in Cambodia during the wars.a

The K73 Team under the Military Command of Long An Province searched and unearthed the martyrs' remains in Cambodia from last year.

122 remains of Vietnamese martyrs were repatriated via Binh Hiep International Border in Kien Tuong Town and after that, they were buried at the Vinh Hung – Tan Hung Martyrs Cemetery in Vinh Hung District, Long An Province.

In Kien Giang Province, during the dry season of 2022 – 2023, the K92 Team found 31 martyrs' remains.

In the Mekong Delta Province of Dong Thap, the K91 Team solemnly organized the memorial and re-burial ceremony for 86 martyrs' remains. Under the solemn ambiance, the delegates offered incense and extended one minute of silence to see off the heroic spirits of the martyrs to the homeland.