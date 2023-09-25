Mekong Delta focusing on water supply projects in salinity intrusion areas

The Agriculture and Rural Development Ministry has held a meeting in Bac Lieu Province to introduce clean water criteria in upgrading rural areas in the Mekong Delta.



Statistics from the Irrigation Department (under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development) reveal that in the Mekong Delta, there are now nearly 4,000 centralized rural water supply works, 62 percent of which are sustainable ones.

In his speech, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Tran Thanh Nam proposed that all provinces in the Mekong Delta combine their local budgets with the state one and the Official Development Assistance (ODA) capital to invest in water supply constructions in locations with scarce water resources or places frequently suffering from droughts and salinity intrusion.

The local authorities of these provinces are also asked to allocate regular money to the implementation of the Index for Monitoring – Evaluating Clean Water in Rural Areas, to accelerate mid-term water supply projects in the 2021-2025 period to ensure their progress and purposes.

Finally, all localities are requested to use the amount specialized for improving rural areas to invest in infrastructure to provide clean water. There must be a priority in supporting community agricultural development teams in each area, in establishing freshwater reservoirs in each rural neighborhood.