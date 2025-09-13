Mekong Delta flood waters exceed level 3 alert

Water levels across the Mekong Delta have risen above level 3 due to upstream floods and strong tidal surges.

The Southern Hydrology Planning Institute on September 13 reported that flood waters in the Mekong Delta have topped level 3 alert in several locations. Tides in the western waters will continue to rise in the coming days.

Over the past week, water levels in the region have risen sharply at an average rate of 7.5 centimeters a day due to upstream flooding and high tides.

At present, most main river and canal stations report water levels exceeding the level 3 alert.

Low-lying areas in central urban zones, including Can Tho City and Vinh Long Province, have experienced significant flooding in recent days as a result of rising upstream water and high tides.

Many streets in Can Tho City are heavily flooded on September 11–12.

In recent days, strong upstream floods combined with high tides have caused flooding in many low-lying areas of the Mekong Delta, notably in urban zones of Can Tho City and Vinh Long Province.

The Southern Hydrology Planning Institute warned of two tidal peaks in between September 14 and September 15 along the western coast, and between September 21 and September 23 along the East Sea coast, and on September 30 along the western coast.

At Long Xuyen Station, An Giang Province, water levels are expected to remain above level 3 for the next three or four days.

Upstream floodwaters are rising, boosting fishing in An Giang and Dong Thap, with linh fish (Siamese mud carp) harvesting especially.

Siamese mud carp, a key flood-season fishery resource for residents in the upstream Mekong Delta areas.

Meanwhile, water levels exceeding level 3 on September 11 and 12 in Can Tho City and Vinh Long Province have flooded multiple streets and some riverside markets along the Hau River, disrupting daily life and commerce for thousands of residents.

Upstream flood levels in the Mekong River are expected to peak at 3.3 meters in Tan Chau Station by the end of September 2025.

Authorities and residents in the central and coastal areas of the Mekong Delta are recommended to remain alert for flooding caused by heavy rain, rising river levels, and tidal surges in the coming days, especially through September 15.

Areas at highest risk include central urban zones of Can Tho City and Vinh Long Province, the mid-river region of Dong Thap Province and parts of the Ca Mau Peninsula, which belong to the Quan Lo – Phung Hiep and Cai Lon – Cai Be irrigation systems, as well as the North Ca Mau irrigation sub-region.

