The Adora Flora City, one of the world's largest cruise liners, made its inaugural call at Chan May Port on November 25, delivering thousands of international passengers and crew to explore Hue and neighboring localities.

The Adora Flora City, one of the world's largest cruise liners, docks at Chan May Port this morning.

The international mega cruise ship Adora Flora City made its inaugural call at Chan May Port on the morning of November 25, greeted by representatives from Chan May Port Joint Stock Company and regional tour operators.

Newly built in 2026 and measuring 341 meters in length, the vessel carries up to 6,300 passengers and crew, placing it among the largest and most modern cruise liners operating today.

Passengers disembark from the international cruise ship Adora Flora City at Chan May Port on November 25 to tour historical landmarks and scenic attractions across Hue and central Vietnam.

Following a safe arrival, passengers and many crew members disembarked to visit famous historical sites and scenic landmarks in Hue and neighboring provinces and cities.

A representative from Chan May Port stated that in 2026, the port is set to receive approximately 88 international cruise ships, an increase of 42 vessels, with an estimated 257,380 passengers, representing a projected growth of about 197 percent compared to 2025.

The growth underscores Hue City’s targeted push to expand its international tourism sector and capitalize on its strategic coastal assets.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan