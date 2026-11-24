Lam Dong Province is stepping up tourism promotion in Thailand to attract more international visitors, with the direct Da Lat-Bangkok air route expected to resume operations on December 19.

Members of the Thai familiarization tour meet with tourism and service providers in Da Lat to explore business opportunities.

The provincial Investment, Trade, and Tourism Promotion Center, in coordination with Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), welcomed a Thai familiarization tour on the afternoon of November 24. The delegation visited local attractions and attended a tourism promotion conference aimed at strengthening business ties and restoring air connectivity between Lam Dong and Thailand.

At the conference, Thai travel representatives met with tour operators and tourism businesses in the Da Lat area to explore potential travel packages featuring luxury resorts, ecotourism, high-tech agriculture, and indigenous cultural experiences in the Central Highlands.

Lam Dong provincial leaders present souvenirs to members of the Thai familiarization tour.

The delegation visited several of the region's best-known attractions, including Robin Hill and the cable car route to Truc Lam Zen Monastery and Tuyen Lam Lake. Members also harvested strawberries and persimmons at local farms and learned about modern techniques for producing dried persimmons.

Other stops included Datanla Waterfall Tourist Area, the Clay Tunnel, and an overnight train journey from Da Lat Station to Trai Mat Station. The group also experienced early-morning cloud hunting at Langbiang Mountain and visited popular photo spots, including Binh Yen Stream and Lac Hu Co Tran (Lac Hu Ancient Town).

Lam Dong Vice Chairman Dinh Van Tuan pledged continued efforts to promote the province in Thailand, facilitate business partnerships and introduce local tourism products and destinations. The province will also work to improve the tourism environment, service standards and capacity to accommodate international travelers, he said.

Lam Dong Vice Chairman Dinh Van Tuan speaks at the conference.

Mr. Vo Quang Quoc, Deputy Director of Lien Khuong International Airport, said Thai Vietjet Air previously operated the Da Lat-Bangkok route beginning in December 2017, initially with four flights a week before increasing service to five to seven weekly flights. Thai Vietjet Air is expected to relaunch the Bangkok-Da Lat route on December 19, restoring a direct link that could help stimulate tourism exchanges between the two destinations.

By Doan Kien – Translated by Thuy Doan