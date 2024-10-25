Media and businesses drive national progress

Media and businesses play crucial role for the nation’s economic growth which is the content of yesterday’s forum.

At the forum

Yesterday, the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) collaborated with the Central Propaganda and Education Commission, the Ministry of Information and Communications and the Vietnam Journalists Association to organize a forum focused on enhancing the quality of economic and business news coverage in Vietnamese media.

VCCI Chairman Pham Tan Cong emphasized the significance of the forum in light of the Politburo's Resolution No. 41-NQ/TW, which underscores the role of the press in informing, promoting, and encouraging Vietnamese entrepreneurs. He emphasized the Party's recognition of the press's crucial contribution to the development of entrepreneurs, enterprises, and the national economy.

This reinforces the Party's perspective regarding the significant role of the press in fostering entrepreneurs, businesses, and advancing the nation's economy.

Editor-in-Chief of Nhan Dan Newspaper and Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association Le Quoc Minh supposed that the relationship between the media and businesses is inherently collaborative, they have been evolving in tandem. The press serves as a vital conduit for disseminating information that assists businesses in refining their policies and making informed decisions.

However, there are still some limitations. According to him, the press has not fully exploited its potential in supporting businesses, especially small and medium enterprises. Moreover, building a sustainable cooperative relationship between the press and businesses is still difficult, affecting the effectiveness of information and propaganda work.

Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Thanh Lam emphasized the necessity for collaboration between the press and businesses to foster a prosperous and joyful Vietnam. He stated that both parties must seek ways to redefine their relationship on a more robust and transparent basis, thereby enhancing mutual expectations.

During the forum, participants activated the new interface of the VCCI's electronic information platform. Authors of articles on entrepreneurs, businesses, and the promotion of a sustainable business environment were presented awards as an initiative to recognize journalistic works.

By Luu Thuy - Translated by Dan Thuy