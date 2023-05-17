Marvell Technology launches IC design center in HCMC

US’s Marvell Technology, Inc., on May 16 announced the establishment of a world-leading IC design center in Ho Chi Minh City by upgrading its Marvell Vietnam Technology Company Limited in the city’s District 7.

Le Quang Dam, General Director of Marvell Vietnam said that the Marvell Technology is operating 20 development research (RD) centers in regions across the world.

With the launching of the center in Vietnam, Marvell Vietnam will be one of the four world-standard RD centers, along with those in the US, India and Israel.

The center will focus on developing and researching the most advanced IC technologies. It also doubles as a venue for Vietnamese technology engineers to hone their professional skills, opening up many career development opportunities in the field of microchips and semiconductors. Marvell Vietnam currently has about 300 employees, of whom 97% are engineers.

Dr. Loi Nguyen, Executive Vice President of Marvell's Optical and Copper Connectivity Group said that the establishment of the center is an important step in closing the talent gap and promoting the development of the industry.

Marvell is committed to making efforts to attract excellent technical talent to the center to contribute to the development of job opportunities, careers and a high-value microchip ecosystem in Vietnam, he said.

US Consul General in HCMC Susan Burns said that Marvell's commitment reflects the effort of the US businesses to contribute to socioeconomic development in Vietnam.

US firms have invested billions of dollars and contributed to enhancing Vietnam's role in the global supply chain, creating high-quality jobs, nurturing talents and promoting innovation spirit, she said, adding that they have recognized Vietnam's great potential and capacity in attracting foreign investment, world-class brands and world-leading technologies.

Marvell Technology, established in 1995 and headquartered in California, is a leading company in chip and semiconductor solutions for data infrastructure. The group has owned more than 10,000 patents worldwide.