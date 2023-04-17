Many tourists hesitate to book tours due to expensive airfares

The Vietnam International Travel Mart – VITM Ha Noi 2023 terminated on April 16 with the participation of over 60,000 enterprises and visitors.

The VITM Ha Noi 2023 has become a highlight of the Vietnamese tourism sector with the participation of 51 provinces and cities nationwide, 15 countries overseas and territories along with 450 booths and 600 units.

Within the framework of the event, 18 events and tourism promotion activities were organized. The business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-customer (B2C) activities along with activities of Vietnamese and international tourism promotion agencies have brought a new atmosphere and ambiance for meeting and exchange between domestic and international travel agencies, strongly contributing to the recovery of the international tourism sector and continuing to boost the domestic tourism activities.

Standing Deputy Chairwoman of the Vietnam Tourism Association, Deputy Head of the Organizing Board Cao Thi Ngoc Lan said that after four days of operation, the VITM Ha Noi 2023 had brought an estimated income of around VND45 billion (US$1.9 million) following the statistic from ten enterprises at the fair.

Besides, 25 percent of people assessed “very satisfactory”, 72.5 percent evaluated “satisfactory” and only 0.3 percent of visitors said that they were unsatisfactory.

Regarding the level of meeting the expected goal, nine percent gave feedback of exceeding the expectation, 88 percent of people with meeting the goal while there was only two percent of failing to meet the set target. 91 percent of enterprises and organizations confirmed to join the VITM 2024.

At the fair, the most concerned tours are tourism products under VND15 million (US$641), accounting for 65 percent. As for overseas tours, visitors paid attention to tourism products in Thailand, the Republic of Korea, Japan and China.

As for domestic tours, most tourists are concerned about Central Highlands localities, Moc Chau, Phu Quoc, Da Nang and so on.

However, several travel agencies said that high fares for flights had also affected the travel decisions of residents at the current times.

General Director of Flamingo Redtours Nguyen Cong Hoan said that expensive airfares make domestic tour prices soar. Tourism attractiveness factors will affect the competitiveness of the destination, not only the domestic destinations but also the image of Vietnam's tourism compared to other countries.

To deal with the problem of ticket prices, many travel businesses have chosen the solution of early deposit and booking a huge number of tickets.

Many experts said that many travelers have hesitated to go on a summer vacation or consider choosing alternatives by looking for more affordable flight routes or booking summer tours without flying to reduce costs.