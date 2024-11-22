Many OCOP products in Dong Thap Province originate from lotus plants
SGGP
As one of five key industries under the Dong Thap's agricultural restructuring project, lotus growing models have brought not only high economic efficiency to people but also cultural significance, linking with tourism development and creating the image of the pink lotus land.
With the diligence, hard work and ingenuity of the residents there, the edible parts of the lotus plant including its flowers, leaves, root, seed and stem have been producted to One Commune One Product (OCOP) products and gifts that represent the local image or signature dishes to the spiritual life.
The Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap has planned and developed concentrated lotus production areas in districts of Thap Muoi, Cao Lanh and Lap Vo on a total area of 1,838 hectares, generating an average profit of VND28 million (US$1,102) per hectare a season, the production value reached VND1,900 billion (nearly US$75 million) in 2023.
There are 56 lotus products rated three-star OCOP or higher, including one five-star OCOP product being dried lotus seeds.