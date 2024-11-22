Many OCOP products in Dong Thap Province originate from lotus plants

As one of five key industries under the Dong Thap's agricultural restructuring project, lotus growing models have brought not only high economic efficiency to people but also cultural significance.

As one of five key industries under the Dong Thap's agricultural restructuring project, lotus growing models have brought not only high economic efficiency to people but also cultural significance, linking with tourism development and creating the image of the pink lotus land.

With the diligence, hard work and ingenuity of the residents there, the edible parts of the lotus plant including its flowers, leaves, root, seed and stem have been producted to One Commune One Product (OCOP) products and gifts that represent the local image or signature dishes to the spiritual life.

The Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap has planned and developed concentrated lotus production areas in districts of Thap Muoi, Cao Lanh and Lap Vo on a total area of 1,838 hectares, generating an average profit of VND28 million (US$1,102) per hectare a season, the production value reached VND1,900 billion (nearly US$75 million) in 2023.

There are 56 lotus products rated three-star OCOP or higher, including one five-star OCOP product being dried lotus seeds.

A map of Vietnam with the Paracel Islands and Spratly Islands is made from 5,000 lotus flower pots on the surface of Khong Tu Lake, located in the Cao Lanh Temple of Literature, Dong Thap Province.

People are cultivating lotus for seed processing factories. Currently, dried lotus seeds are a national-level OCOP product.

Currently, the Mekong Delta Province of Dong Thap has over 1,800 hectares of lotus cultivation which brings economic value and is linked with eco-tourism development, helping farmers increase their income.

Cultivating lotus for tubers is a new model in Thap Muoi District, Dong Thap Province, with a yield of five to seven tons per ha. The lotus tubers grown under a guaranteed purchase price of VND20,000 (US$0.78) per kilogram and farmers are expected to earn a profit of VND40 million (US$1,570) to VND45 million (US$1,770) per hectare per crop.

Dong Thap Province has 56 lotus products rated three-star OCOP products or higher. Lotus plumule tea is one of the province's three-star OCOP products.

Lotus stems are not only used to make fibers for the fashion industry, but lotus leaves are also transformed into portraits by talented artists.

Dried lotus tubers from the cultivation areas in Thap Muoi and Cao Lanh have become a national five-star OCOP product.

For the first time, Dong Thap Province exports 15 tons of lotus tubers to Japan, helping farmers increase their income.

Diverse OCOP products from lotus

200 dishes and drinks made from lotus ingredients such as lotus tubers, lotus roots, lotus seeds, lotus leaves, and lotus hearts have been recognized by the Vietnam Records Organization and set a world record during the first Dong Thap Lotus Festival.

By Tin Huy- Translated by Huyen Huong