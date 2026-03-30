Many Mekong Delta provincial people’s council chairpersons re-elected

Several Mekong Delta provinces have re-elected key leaders of their People’s Councils and People’s Committees. Many secured strong or unanimous support during the first sessions of the new term.

As of March 30, People’s Councils across provinces in the Mekong Delta region held their first sessions for the 2026–2031 term, focusing on consolidating leadership structures and approving key personnel decisions.

The Standing Committee of the Dong Thap Provincial Party Committee presents flowers to congratulate the Chairman, Vice Chairpersons and members of the 11th-term Dong Thap Provincial People’s Committee.

In Dong Thap Province, the 11th-term People’s Council convened its inaugural session to carry out personnel work and decide on important provincial matters. At the session on the morning of March 30, Mr. Ngo Chi Cuong, a member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, was elected the Chairman of the provincial People’s Council with 100 percent approval from attending delegates. Mr. Pham Van Chuan and Mr. Tran Thanh Nguyen were elected Vice Chairpersons.

Meanwhile, Mr. Pham Thanh Ngai, Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Committee for the previous term, was re-elected Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee with unanimous support (85/85 votes). The newly elected Vice Chairpersons include Tran Van Dung, Nguyen Thanh Dieu, Huynh Minh Tuan and Nguyen Phuoc Thien.

In Vinh Long Province, the provincial People’s Council also held its first session to elect key leadership positions. Mr. Nguyen Minh Dung, an alternate member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, was re-elected Chairman of the provincial People’s Council with full support from all attending deputies. The Vice Chairpersons include Le Thi Thuy Kieu, Nguyen Van Tuan and Kim Ruong.

On the same day, at the first session of the 11th-term People’s Council in An Giang Province, Mr. Ho Van Mung, Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, was re-elected Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee for the 2026–2031 term with 100 percent of votes. The Vice Chairpersons, including Nguyen Thanh Phong, Le Van Phuoc, Le Trung Ho, Ngo Cong Thuc and Nguyen Thi Minh Thuy, were also re-elected with unanimous support.

Similarly, in Ca Mau Province, Mr. Pham Van Thieu, Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, was re-elected Chairman of the provincial People’s Council with 98.6 percent of votes.

These results reflect strong confidence among delegates in the leadership teams, ensuring continuity and stability in governance across the Mekong Delta region for the new term.

By Ngoc Phuc, Tin Huy, Nam Khoi, Tan Thai- Translated by Huyen Huong